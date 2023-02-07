Phoenix 116, Brooklyn 112

Bridges 8-18 3-3 21, Johnson 6-11 0-0 14, Ayton 14-18 7-8 35, Booker 6-15 5-7 19, Paul 3-10 2-2 9, Craig 1-3 1-4 3, Wainright 1-4 0-0 3, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, D.Lee 1-2 2-2 5, Landale 3-4 1-2 7, S.Lee 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 43-92 21-28 116.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason