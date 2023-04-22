Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88

T.Harris 11-19 1-1 25, Tucker 1-6 0-0 3, Reed 5-10 0-0 10, Harden 4-18 7-8 17, Maxey 6-20 3-3 16, Niang 2-2 0-0 4, Harrell 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniels 2-2 0-0 4, Milton 0-1 2-2 2, Melton 5-11 2-2 15. Totals 36-91 15-16 96.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason