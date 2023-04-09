Philadelphia 134, Brooklyn 105

House Jr. 3-11 3-3 9, McDaniels 4-7 0-0 8, Reed 8-15 0-0 17, Milton 8-13 2-2 20, Springer 0-0 0-0 0, King 8-13 0-1 20, Harrell 5-10 5-7 15, Korkmaz 3-7 2-2 11, Dedmon 6-8 1-1 14, McClung 8-17 1-3 20. Totals 53-101 14-19 134.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason