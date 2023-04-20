Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 97

T.Harris 6-13 1-1 15, Tucker 1-3 1-2 3, Embiid 5-13 4-5 14, Harden 8-15 2-3 21, Maxey 10-17 0-0 25, Niang 2-4 0-0 5, Reed 1-4 0-0 2, McDaniels 2-5 0-0 4, Melton 5-8 1-2 13. Totals 40-82 9-13 102.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason