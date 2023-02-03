Penn 74, Columbia 65

Bedri 2-8 1-2 7, Odunowo 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 6-14 3-4 18, De La Rosa 1-11 4-4 7, McLean 9-16 0-0 19, Noland 0-2 3-4 3, Tavroff 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Robledo 0-2 2-2 2, Stankard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 13-16 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason