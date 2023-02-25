Pacific 81, Portland 77

Sjolund 6-12 2-2 16, Wood 8-15 4-5 26, Gorosito 2-8 3-4 8, Meadows 1-4 2-4 4, Robertson 2-13 2-2 7, Vucinic 3-4 4-4 10, Applewhite 2-3 1-2 6, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 18-23 77.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason