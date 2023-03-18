Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108

Banchero 4-11 4-9 12, F.Wagner 7-13 4-4 20, Carter Jr. 11-19 1-1 27, Fultz 10-17 7-8 28, G.Harris 2-5 0-0 6, Bitadze 0-2 0-0 0, Bol 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony 7-14 3-3 18, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, K.Harris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 42-84 19-25 113.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason