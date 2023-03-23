Orlando 111, N.Y. Knicks 106

Barrett 3-12 4-6 10, Randle 7-20 7-10 23, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Grimes 10-18 0-0 25, Quickley 7-17 9-10 25, Toppin 2-7 0-0 5, Hartenstein 3-3 0-0 6, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, McBride 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-88 20-26 106.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason