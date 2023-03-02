Oregon St. 56, Southern Cal 48

Beers 5-13 8-9 18, Mitrovic 5-7 2-2 12, Blacklock 4-10 4-4 15, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Yeaney 0-8 3-4 3, Gardiner 0-4 0-0 0, Aaron 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-2 0-0 0, Marotte 3-9 2-2 8, Totals 17-53 19-21 56
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason