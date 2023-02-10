Oregon 78, Southern Cal 60

Iwuchukwu 4-5 0-1 8, Ellis 7-15 2-2 19, Johnson 4-10 2-3 11, Peterson 3-8 5-7 11, White 2-8 1-2 5, Niagu 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 1-3 0-0 2, Hornery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 10-15 60.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason