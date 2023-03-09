Oregon 75, Washington St. 70

Gueye 6-11 1-2 14, Jakimovski 3-10 2-2 10, Rodman 3-6 2-2 9, Bamba 6-13 4-4 19, Powell 4-9 4-4 15, Rosario 1-1 0-0 3, Mullins 0-1 0-0 0, Diongue 0-0 0-1 0, Houinsou 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Darling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 13-15 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason