Oregon 73, Stanford 68

Angel 6-8 3-4 18, Ingram 4-11 3-4 11, S.Jones 7-12 0-0 18, Raynaud 4-9 2-2 10, O'Connell 2-6 0-0 5, M.Jones 2-6 0-2 5, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 1-2 1, Keefe 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 25-54 9-16 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason