Old Dominion 70, Texas St. 68

Stanley 5-9 2-2 12, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Jenkins 7-14 4-5 19, Scott-Grayson 6-13 4-5 18, Essien 3-7 0-0 6, Wade 1-4 0-0 2, Fields 1-1 2-2 4, Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Stines 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 12-14 70.

TEXAS ST. (12-15)

Martin 3-7 4-6 10, Morgan 3-6 1-2 10, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Harrell 8-15 0-0 17, Mason 4-7 1-2 11, Ceaser 4-9 2-3 10, Coleman 1-3 4-4 6, Sykes 2-5 0-0 4, Love 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 12-17 68.

Halftime_Old Dominion 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 4-14 (Scott-Grayson 2-5, Jenkins 1-2, Smith 1-2, Baker 0-1, Essien 0-1, Stanley 0-1, Stines 0-2), Texas St. 6-13 (Morgan 3-3, Mason 2-3, Harrell 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Davis 0-1, Sykes 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Old Dominion 29 (Fields 7), Texas St. 32 (Martin 8). Assists_Old Dominion 9 (Williams 3), Texas St. 11 (Harrell 5). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 14, Texas St. 14. A_2,518 (7,200).

