OKLAHOMA STATE 71, OKLAHOMA 61

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boone
|17
|8-10
|2-2
|3-4
|1
|2
|18
|Anderson
|29
|4-11
|4-5
|0-1
|3
|1
|12
|Newton
|33
|2-7
|0-0
|3-10
|1
|4
|5
|Thompson
|34
|4-14
|1-2
|2-6
|5
|2
|11
|Wright
|20
|1-5
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|2
|2
|Asberry
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Cisse
|18
|8-10
|2-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|18
|Williams
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|0
|Harris
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Smith
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Church
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kouma
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Sager
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-67
|9-12
|12-36
|14
|22
|71
Percentages: FG .433, FT .750.