Oklahoma St. 92, Texas Tech 80, 3OT

Collins 4-8 2-4 10, Alnatas 12-24 2-2 28, Chastain 7-13 2-3 17, Keys 5-10 3-3 16, Milton 2-6 1-5 5, Garzon 2-7 4-6 9, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, De Lapp 0-0 0-0 0, Asi 2-4 2-2 7, Totals 34-72 16-25 92
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason