Oklahoma St. 77, TCU 65

Collins 9-11 1-1 19, Garzon 1-7 3-4 5, Alnatas 7-19 4-4 20, Keys 5-8 0-0 12, Milton 3-7 4-4 10, De Lapp 3-4 1-2 7, Asi 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 29-60 15-17 77
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason