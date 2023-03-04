Oklahoma St. 71, Texas Tech 68

Cisse 2-3 0-2 4, Smith 4-4 3-4 11, Asberry 8-16 1-2 24, Thompson 8-15 0-0 19, Wright 1-10 1-2 4, Newton 3-6 0-0 7, Boone 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 27-61 5-10 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason