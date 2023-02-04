Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121

Martin Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Smith Jr. 4-8 2-3 11, Sengun 5-8 0-0 10, Green 4-15 2-2 12, Nix 1-3 0-0 2, Eason 5-11 7-9 18, Garuba 4-7 0-0 10, Fernando 4-4 1-2 9, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 7-11 4-6 20, Hudgins 0-0 3-3 3, Washington Jr. 9-16 0-0 20. Totals 45-89 21-27 121.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason