Oklahoma City 137, Golden State 128

DiVincenzo 2-8 2-2 7, Kuminga 8-11 4-4 21, D.Green 5-7 0-0 11, Curry 14-23 2-2 40, Thompson 9-17 0-0 23, Baldwin Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Looney 2-4 0-2 4, J.Green 2-3 4-4 9, Iguodala 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 4-12 2-2 11. Totals 47-89 14-16 128.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason