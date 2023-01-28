Northwestern St. 80, Lamar 65

Anderson 4-9 0-0 9, Bulajic 5-8 2-2 12, Calmese 8-14 3-6 20, Pennebaker 1-2 0-0 2, Pryor 3-9 2-2 9, Buckley 1-4 2-2 4, Thirdkill 2-6 3-6 7, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 2-2 2, Pearcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 14-20 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason