North Texas 82, UAB 79, 2OT

Buffen 3-5 0-1 7, Jemison 4-10 2-2 10, Gaines 5-8 0-0 12, Lovan 2-4 0-0 4, Walker 8-20 0-1 20, L.Brewer 3-7 2-2 10, Toney 2-5 0-0 5, T.Brewer 4-6 1-2 11, Davis 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 31-67 5-10 79.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason