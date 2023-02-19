North Texas 80, UTEP 72, OT

Ousmane 3-4 3-4 9, Eady 1-3 3-4 5, Huntsberry 7-11 2-2 19, Perry 4-12 8-9 20, Scott 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 5-7 0-1 11, Stone 4-5 0-0 10, Sissoko 2-4 1-1 5, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 18-23 80.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason