North Texas 75, Sam Houston St. 55

Ezeagu 1-5 1-2 3, Huefner 1-9 1-1 3, Grant 5-13 1-2 14, May 4-6 0-4 8, Powers 2-8 0-0 5, Nicholas 3-5 0-0 6, Scroggins 3-5 1-2 7, Wilkerson 2-4 0-0 6, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 0-2 0-0 0, Bishop 1-1 0-0 3, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 4-11 55.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason