North Texas 74, Rice 64

Ousmane 7-13 3-4 17, Eady 0-2 0-0 0, Huntsberry 6-13 7-9 21, Perry 3-7 3-4 9, Scott 4-4 2-5 12, R.Jones 4-7 3-4 13, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 18-26 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason