North Texas 68, UAB 61

T.Brewer 0-3 2-2 2, Buffen 3-7 3-4 11, Jemison 1-4 4-4 6, Lovan 3-7 2-2 8, Walker 6-14 6-10 21, Gaines 1-4 2-2 4, Davis 2-4 3-5 7, L.Brewer 0-2 2-2 2, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 24-31 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason