North Texas 64, Middle Tennessee 50

Dishman 2-6 1-2 5, King 3-7 0-0 8, Lawrence 3-8 1-2 10, Lenard 1-10 0-0 2, Weston 4-10 2-2 12, Porter 2-4 0-0 4, Bufford 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman-Jones 4-7 1-1 9, Millin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 5-7 50.

NORTH TEXAS (24-6)

Ousmane 6-13 7-8 19, Eady 1-2 0-2 3, Huntsberry 2-5 2-2 6, Perry 2-11 14-14 19, Scott 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 2-7 1-2 6, Stone 1-2 1-2 3, Sissoko 2-2 0-0 4, Mattu 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 25-30 64.

Halftime_North Texas 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Middle Tennessee 7-19 (Lawrence 3-6, King 2-3, Weston 2-3, Bufford 0-1, Porter 0-1, Lenard 0-5), North Texas 3-13 (Eady 1-2, Jones 1-3, Perry 1-7, Huntsberry 0-1). Rebounds_Middle Tennessee 25 (Dishman 6), North Texas 31 (Ousmane 9). Assists_Middle Tennessee 7 (King 3), North Texas 10 (Ousmane, Perry 3). Total Fouls_Middle Tennessee 22, North Texas 15.

