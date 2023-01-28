North Texas 52, UTEP 42

Frazier 2-3 0-0 5, Onyema 3-7 5-7 11, Solomon 3-6 0-0 6, Lemus 2-3 0-0 4, McKinney 0-5 0-0 0, Givance 4-11 3-4 12, Hardy 2-8 0-0 4, Dos Anjos 0-1 0-0 0, Kalu 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 16-44 8-13 42.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason