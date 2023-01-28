No. 9 Utah 83, Southern Cal 73

Adika 4-7 0-0 12, Marshall 7-13 1-2 15, Sissoko 3-6 5-6 11, Littleton 6-13 0-0 15, Williams 2-4 0-2 4, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Akunwafo 3-5 5-10 11, Bigby 0-3 0-0 0, Doumbia 1-2 0-0 2, Miura 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 27-57 11-20 73
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason