No. 9 UConn 60, Xavier 51

Prenger 4-7 0-0 8, Calhoun 3-3 0-0 6, Harris 1-8 2-2 4, Scarlett 2-9 2-2 8, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Addie 3-4 0-0 6, Azkue 0-0 0-0 0, Ovalle 4-10 0-0 9, Harkey 1-2 0-0 2, Woods 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 22-56 4-4 51
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason