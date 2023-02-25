No. 9 Baylor 81, No. 8 Texas 72

Allen 5-8 2-4 12, Disu 10-15 1-2 24, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Carr 3-10 3-3 11, Hunter 5-13 0-1 13, Rice 4-9 2-2 12, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Bishop 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 8-12 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason