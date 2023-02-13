No. 9 Baylor 79, West Virginia 67

Bell 1-1 3-4 5, Matthews 7-10 2-4 17, Mitchell 4-10 0-0 9, Ke.Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Stevenson 2-8 0-0 5, Toussaint 3-9 3-4 11, Suemnick 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Okonkwo 2-2 0-0 4, Wague 1-1 2-2 4, Harris 0-0 2-2 2, King 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-53 12-16 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason