No. 8 Utah 84, No. 3 Stanford 78

Brink 3-9 8-8 14, Emma-Nnopu 1-6 0-0 3, Jones 4-10 1-3 9, Jump 9-13 0-0 24, Lepolo 2-4 0-0 4, Belibi 2-2 0-0 4, Iriafen 0-1 0-0 0, Prechtel 0-0 1-3 1, Betts 2-3 0-0 4, Nivar 3-5 0-1 6, Bosgana 1-4 0-0 2, Demetre 2-3 1-2 7, Totals 29-60 11-17 78
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason