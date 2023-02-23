No. 8 Utah 101, California 76

Lutje Schipholt 0-1 0-0 0, Tuitele 3-6 0-0 6, Curry 11-19 4-4 28, Martin 6-20 0-0 15, McIntosh 2-8 0-0 5, Langarita 3-3 2-2 9, Onyiah 3-7 1-2 7, Heide 0-0 0-0 0, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 2-3 0-0 6, Muca 0-0 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 30-69 7-8 76
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason