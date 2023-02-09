No. 7 UCLA 62, Oregon St. 47

Bona 1-1 1-2 3, Bailey 10-16 4-4 24, Campbell 1-5 0-0 3, Clark 7-11 1-2 16, Jaquez 3-10 0-1 7, Singleton 2-4 0-0 6, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 1-2 0-0 3, McClendon 0-1 0-0 0, Etienne 0-0 0-0 0, Canka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 6-9 62.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason