No. 7 Texas 60, Oklahoma St. 47

Cisse 1-3 3-6 5, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Asberry 3-10 9-11 16, Thompson 2-10 0-4 4, Wright 2-9 2-2 7, Boone 4-8 2-2 11, Williams 0-6 0-0 0, Newton 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 14-52 16-25 47.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason