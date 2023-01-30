No. 6 Virginia 67, Syracuse 62

Gardner 6-11 5-7 17, Vander Plas 3-7 0-0 7, Beekman 2-4 2-2 7, Clark 3-7 4-4 12, Franklin 4-11 1-2 12, McKneely 2-4 0-0 6, Shedrick 2-2 0-0 4, Dunn 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-50 12-15 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason