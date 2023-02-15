Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

No. 6 UConn 62, Creighton 60

Ronsiek 0-6 0-0 0, Jensen 5-16 0-2 13, Maly 4-14 4-4 15, Mogensen 2-5 0-0 6, Saunders 5-6 0-0 13, Bachelor 4-7 0-0 8, Lockett 1-3 0-0 2, Brake 0-0 0-0 0, Horan 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 22-58 4-6 60

UCONN (23-4)

Edwards 4-13 4-4 12, Juhasz 3-11 2-2 10, Griffin 2-7 0-0 5, Lopez-Senechal 7-11 2-3 17, Muhl 3-7 1-2 8, Ducharme 3-9 3-3 10, Totals 22-58 12-14 62

Creighton 18 11 19 12 60
UConn 19 12 8 23 62

3-Point Goals_Creighton 12-33 (Ronsiek 0-3, Jensen 3-11, Maly 3-9, Mogensen 2-4, Saunders 3-3, Bachelor 0-1, Lockett 0-1, Horan 1-1), UConn 6-20 (Juhasz 2-5, Griffin 1-4, Lopez-Senechal 1-1, Muhl 1-5, Ducharme 1-5). Assists_Creighton 14 (Ronsiek 5), UConn 15 (Juhasz 7). Fouled Out_Creighton Saunders. Rebounds_Creighton 39 (Maly 8), UConn 31 (Edwards 9). Total Fouls_Creighton 21, UConn 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_10,167.

More for you
Written By