No. 6 Marquette 96, St. John's 94

Stanley 6-8 3-4 15, Soriano 5-8 4-4 14, Addae-Wusu 9-13 3-3 25, Alexander 6-12 3-3 18, Storr 1-6 0-0 3, D.Jones 6-14 3-4 17, King 1-3 0-0 2, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 16-18 94.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason