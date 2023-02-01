No. 5 UConn 64, Providence 54

Edwards 2-7 0-0 4, Juhasz 8-12 1-2 19, Griffin 6-10 0-0 13, Lopez-Senechal 5-13 2-2 13, Muhl 6-9 0-0 14, Patterson 0-1 1-2 1, Bettencourt 0-1 0-0 0, DeBerry 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-53 4-6 64
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason