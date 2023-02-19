No. 4 UCLA 78, California 43

Alajiki 1-3 0-0 2, Bowser 0-4 2-2 2, Newell 2-11 4-6 9, Thiemann 0-3 5-6 5, Brown 5-12 0-0 10, Kuany 3-10 6-7 14, Okafor 0-4 1-2 1, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-50 18-23 43.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason