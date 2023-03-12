No. 4 Alabama 82, No. 18 Texas A&M 63

Coleman 1-5 0-0 2, Marble 4-7 1-2 9, Dennis 4-12 3-5 14, Radford 4-16 4-4 12, Taylor 3-11 5-5 13, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 1-4 4-4 6, Obaseki 1-4 2-2 4, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Hefner 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Pratt 0-0 1-2 1, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 20-24 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason