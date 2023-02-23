No. 3 Stanford 73, No. 21 Colorado 62, 2OT

Brink 4-9 0-0 8, Iriafen 1-4 0-2 2, Jones 7-19 9-13 23, Jump 5-9 0-0 14, Lepolo 0-2 0-0 0, Belibi 3-6 0-2 6, Prechtel 0-2 0-0 0, Betts 5-9 4-5 14, Emma-Nnopu 0-2 0-0 0, Nivar 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 1-1 0-0 3, Demetre 1-8 0-0 3, Totals 27-72 13-22 73
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason