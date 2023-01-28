No. 3 Stanford 63, Oregon St. 60

Mitrovic 4-9 0-0 8, Aaron 2-2 0-0 6, Mannen 1-5 0-0 2, von Oelhoffen 3-14 0-0 9, Yeaney 7-15 0-0 15, Beers 1-5 2-2 4, Gardiner 7-11 0-0 16, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 2-2 60
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason