No. 3 Houston 82, UCF 71

Roberts 5-9 0-0 10, J.Walker 6-10 4-6 17, Mark 3-11 0-1 7, Sasser 4-7 3-4 14, Shead 5-9 2-5 14, Sharp 5-7 4-4 18, Arceneaux 1-3 0-0 2, Francis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 13-20 82.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason