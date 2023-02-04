No. 25 South Florida 65, SMU 63

Brito 1-6 4-4 6, Fankam Mendjiadeu 9-14 3-3 21, Puisis 4-10 4-4 14, Tsineke 5-14 5-5 15, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarez 0-1 0-0 0, Asensio 4-7 0-0 9, Totals 23-54 16-16 65
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason