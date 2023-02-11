No. 25 Colorado 71, Washington St. 68

Motuga 1-5 3-4 6, Murekatete 4-7 0-0 8, Leger-Walker 7-19 0-0 17, Teder 4-9 2-2 13, Wallack 3-4 0-0 6, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-4 0-0 6, Clarke 5-8 2-2 12, Totals 26-56 7-8 68
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason