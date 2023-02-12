No. 25 Colorado 65, Washington 43

Daniels 2-5 0-0 4, Schwartz 3-7 2-2 9, Van Dyke 1-7 2-4 4, Noble 0-2 0-0 0, Oliver 0-3 0-0 0, Gillmer 0-0 1-2 1, Grothaus 2-2 0-0 4, Rees 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 2-6 2, Ladine 3-10 1-1 7, Stines 2-7 2-2 6, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-48 10-17 43
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason