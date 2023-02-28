No. 24 Texas A&M 69, Mississippi 61

Coleman 1-3 3-4 5, Marble 5-8 0-2 10, Gordon 1-3 2-2 4, Radford 5-20 0-0 13, Taylor 2-11 6-8 12, Garcia 2-3 3-4 7, Hefner 3-7 0-0 6, Washington 4-7 0-0 8, Obaseki 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-66 14-20 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason