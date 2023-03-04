Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

No. 24 Middle Tennessee 72, UTEP 68, OT

Arike 6-13 3-4 17, Tac 6-12 3-7 16, Boyd 3-11 0-0 7, Crouse 2-5 3-5 7, Jackson 4-5 0-0 11, Valkova 0-0 0-0 0, Lipe 1-6 5-6 8, Montrose 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 23-59 14-22 68

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (25-4)

Whitson 3-10 0-0 9, Boldyreva 4-6 1-2 9, Gregory 5-11 6-7 17, Wheeler 1-5 0-0 3, Whittington 2-6 3-3 8, Malashka 5-9 7-8 17, Blakely 3-9 3-7 9, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Grannum 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 20-27 72

UTEP 17 8 10 25 8 68
Middle Tennessee 12 18 17 13 12 72

3-Point Goals_UTEP 8-27 (Arike 2-5, Tac 1-4, Boyd 1-5, Crouse 0-2, Jackson 3-4, Lipe 1-4, Wilson 0-3), Middle Tennessee 6-24 (Whitson 3-9, Gregory 1-4, Wheeler 1-4, Whittington 1-4, Blakely 0-3). Assists_UTEP 15 (Boyd 7), Middle Tennessee 18 (Whitson 4). Fouled Out_UTEP Arike, Crouse, Jackson, Middle Tennessee Gregory, Wheeler. Rebounds_UTEP 37 (Boyd 9), Middle Tennessee 38 (Whittington 9). Total Fouls_UTEP 26, Middle Tennessee 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,227.

More for you
Written By