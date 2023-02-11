No. 23 Gonzaga 63, Portland 53

Cochrane 3-5 0-0 6, Fowler 6-12 1-4 13, Burnham 4-9 2-2 13, Meek 3-7 2-2 9, Shearer 1-7 0-0 2, Frawley 2-7 1-2 6, Kaitu'u 1-4 0-0 2, Lenzie 1-2 0-0 2, Bruno 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 6-10 53
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason